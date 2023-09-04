Tribunal to deliver verdict on Obi, Atiku petition against Tinubu on September 6

Following the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election in Nigeria, some Presidential candidates rejected the outcome of the election and said that, the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect of Nigeria didn’ t match with the requirements of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This led the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar to file a petition against Tinubu and INEC.

The duo presidential candidates argued that, Bola Ahmed Tinubu didn’ t get up to 25 percentage of total votes cast in different states that he won.

Peter Obi vowed that, he must reclaim his mandate through the court of competent jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, as Nigerians has been waiting for the final verdict to be given on the case between Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar filed against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has just confirmed Wednesday, September 6, as the definite date for judgment in the three petitions challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

This was confirmed in a press statement issued by the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Mohammed Bangari confirmed during his exclusive interview with the journalists in Abuja, according to DAILY POST.

While delivering his speech, he said that nothing will stop the final verdict to be given on the 6th of September, 2023 and maintained that, they are ready to render sound justices to all the aggrieved presidential candidates.

Speaking further, he said that everything has been put in place to ensure a hitch- free delivery of the judgment in the three petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election.

He said that adequate security has been put in place and maintained that, only the invited members of political parties, and the general public would be allowed into the courtroom to avoid congestion and security breaches.

