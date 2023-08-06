Tribunal: Tinubu Would Not Be Among If There Would Be A Rerun, It Would Be Between The Top Two – LP

The Labour Party has come out to insist that the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will not be on the ballot in any potential election rerun as the country waits for the final decision to be rendered by the five-member panel of Appeal Court Justices presiding over the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja.

According to a report by ARISE NEWS, the Labour Party is confident that Tinubu will be disqualified from running in any potential election rerun based on the mountain of evidence presented against him in court, as stated by the spokesperson and head of the Obi-Datti media office, Diran Onifade, during an interview with THISDAY on Saturday.

He said; “If there will be a second election, it will be between the top two. Tinubu will not be among the top two because all the issues we raised are enough to disqualify him. The certificate forgery, the drug trafficking forfeiture, the invalid nomination of his Vice, and so on. All those things would have disqualified him in the first place.

So, he is not going to be on the ballot. All these things that his lawyers are doing are just to make him comfortable. They have misled him, and are also trying to mislead and hoodwink the justices. The justices are not foolish.”

Source: Arise Television

Dear esteem readers what is your opinion concerning this news drop your comment below

Lizzybella105 (

)