Tribunal: Tinubu Should Allow the Judges to Act on the Facts Before Them -APC Chieftain, Yusuf Sani

Yusuf Shehu, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former member of the Katsina State House of Assembly, has called upon the judiciary handling election petitions to uphold impartiality and render judgments solely based on presented evidence without prejudice.

In an interview with THE SUN, Shehu strongly opposed President Tinubu’s assertion that annulling his election due to the failure to secure 25 percent of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, would result in chaos and disorder in the nation. He emphasized the importance of granting the judiciary autonomy to independently adjudicate on electoral tribunal matters.

Shehu expressed his dissent, stating that President Tinubu, who has been in politics for a long time and believes in the rule of law, justice, and democracy, shouldn’t have made such a comment.

He said, “Obviously, I can’t agree with him (Tinubu) on that (chaos allegations) because for a man of his caliber, who has been in politics and believes so much in the rule of law, justice and democracy, such a statement shouldn’t arise. He should allow the judges to act on the facts before them. I don’t buy that idea; I believe that the judiciary should be allowed to be independent to decide on the election tribunal.”

Yusuf Shehu (photo credit: THE SUN)

Reacting to speculations that Judges at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal are being threatened to deliver judgment in favor of the ruling APC, Shehu said he does not believe the rumors and still has confidence in the judiciary. He advised the Judges to be above board, do the right thing, and listen to the doctrine of their vocation.

