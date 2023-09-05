Tribunal: Tinubu is not worried because he knows he won the presidential election- Ajuri Ngelale

As the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) prepares to announce its judgment on Wednesday, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his confidence in the upholding of his victory in the February 25th, 2023 election. This assurance was communicated through his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, who revealed Tinubu’s commitment to upholding respect for institutions, regardless of the judgment’s outcome on VANGUARD NEWSPAPER.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today program on Monday, Ngelale underscored that Tinubu’s stance reflects his unwavering trust in the integrity of the judiciary. Therefore, he does not see any reason to engage in speculative discussions prior to the judgment. It’s essential to note that Tinubu’s election win is being contested by other prominent candidates, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Ngelale revealed Tinubu’s sentiment by stating, “He (Tinubu) is not worried simply because he knows he won the election.” Ngelale emphasized that Tinubu does not deem it necessary to threaten or cast doubt on the integrity of judicial officers. Instead, he firmly believes in the sanctity and reliability of the Nigerian judicial system. He places his trust in the distinguished men and women on the tribunal panel to make their decisions solely based on the presented facts.

Ngelale stated that Tinubu is committed to ensuring the continued respect for institutions, regardless of the judgment’s outcome. He affirmed that Tinubu will play his part in upholding the sanctity of these institutions, not just for himself but for all actors involved.

