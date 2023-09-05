NEWS

Tribunal: Tinubu is not worried because he knows he won the presidential election- Ajuri Ngelale

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

As the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) prepares to announce its judgment on Wednesday, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his confidence in the upholding of his victory in the February 25th, 2023 election. This assurance was communicated through his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, who revealed Tinubu’s commitment to upholding respect for institutions, regardless of the judgment’s outcome on VANGUARD NEWSPAPER.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today program on Monday, Ngelale underscored that Tinubu’s stance reflects his unwavering trust in the integrity of the judiciary. Therefore, he does not see any reason to engage in speculative discussions prior to the judgment. It’s essential to note that Tinubu’s election win is being contested by other prominent candidates, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Ngelale revealed Tinubu’s sentiment by stating, “He (Tinubu) is not worried simply because he knows he won the election.” Ngelale emphasized that Tinubu does not deem it necessary to threaten or cast doubt on the integrity of judicial officers. Instead, he firmly believes in the sanctity and reliability of the Nigerian judicial system. He places his trust in the distinguished men and women on the tribunal panel to make their decisions solely based on the presented facts.

Ngelale stated that Tinubu is committed to ensuring the continued respect for institutions, regardless of the judgment’s outcome. He affirmed that Tinubu will play his part in upholding the sanctity of these institutions, not just for himself but for all actors involved.

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Coup: President Tinubu Reveals Number of Months he Wants Military Junta to Remain in Power

2 mins ago

Shehu Sani React To What John Onaiyekan Said Regarding The 2023 Presidential Election Tribunal

11 mins ago

Hojlund Reveals What Casemiro Told Him After Being Grabbed By The Brazilian During Arsenal Clash

13 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: No Candidate Deserves Win, As PEPC Delivers Verdict Tomorrow – Bode George; Obasanjo Hits Bola Tinubu

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button