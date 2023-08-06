Tribunal: Tinubu Has a 37% chance of victory, but the other 53% are stacked against him – Kokori

Chief Frank Kokori expressed his dissatisfaction with the amount of time it has taken for the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to make a ruling on the petitions challenging President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in an interview with Nigeria’s leading newspaper, THE SUN. He emphasized that the prolonged deliberation of the Tribunal has caused a sense of uncertainty within the nation. Kokori further stated that this delay has resulted in tension between the previous and current administrations, but he believes that once a decision is reached, things will return to normal.

It was him who said, “The opposition is not patriotic. We need to encourage patriotism in them. Obviously, losing an election hurts. But now they’re going too far with it. Let the courts make their decisions swiftly. They are dragging their feet on this too much. Give us the results so we know where to go from here. It’s also important for state governments to stay vigilant. Everyone needs to pitch in for the common benefit of the nation. Patriotism is essential at this time.”

“The opposition’s efforts to destabilise the administration are counterproductive. Everyone needs to engage with them. Tinubu has a 37% chance of victory, but the other 53% are stacked against him. In other words, it’s not simple, but they should give him a chance. They need to accept the fact that he is not a magician. This government needs everyone’s support, so they should quit making things more chaotic.

According to Kokori, the losing parties in the 2023 general election are reacting excessively, and he urged them to collaborate with President Tinubu in order to address the country’s issues. He believes that working together will be the most effective way to find solutions and move forward.

Kokori highlighted the significance of the Tribunal’s ruling, stating that it will have a significant impact on the country’s political landscape. He expressed his hope that the decision will be made soon, as the prolonged uncertainty is detrimental to the nation’s progress.

In conclusion, Chief Frank Kokori expressed his disappointment with the extended duration of the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s deliberation. He emphasized the need for a prompt decision to allete the tension between administrations and restore stability within the nation. Kokori also called for unity among the losing parties and President Tinubu to effectively address the challenges facing Nigeria.

Source: The sun newspaper

