Tribunal: Tinubu Has a 37% chance of victory, but the other 53% are stacked against him – Chief Frank Kokor

In an interview with Nigeria’s most prominent daily, THE SUN, Chief Frank Kokori voiced his frustration with the delay in the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s (PEPT) judgement on the petitions contesting President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election. He stressed that national uneasiness has been exacerbated by the Tribunal’s protracted deliberations. Kokori added that the delay has heightened tensions between the outgoing and incoming governments, but that he is confident things will return to normal once a decision is made.

The opposition is not patriotic,” he declared. It is imperative that we instill patriotism in them. Obviously, it hurts to lose an election. However, they have gone too far this time. The judicial system needs to make quick decisions. They are taking far too long to have things resolved. Please provide the findings so that we may determine our next steps. State governments should likewise be on the lookout. It’s important for everyone to chip in for the good of the country as a whole. At this time, patriotism is more important than ever.

Attempts by the opposition to undermine the government are doomed to failure. Everyone should talk to them. While Tinubu does have a 37% shot at success, the odds are otherwise 53% against him. It’s not easy, but they should give him a shot at it. They have to stop pretending like he’s some kind of magician. The administration should stop making things more chaotic if it wants everyone’s support.

The losing parties in the 2023 general election, according to Kokori, are overreacting. He suggested that they work together with President Tinubu to solve the country’s problems. He thinks that cooperation is the best method to tackle problems and make progress.

Kokori stressed the importance of the Tribunal’s verdict, saying that it will significantly affect the political landscape of the country. He believes the delay in making a choice has been damaging to the country’s development.

Chief Frank Kokori concluded by expressing his displeasure with the length of time it took the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to reach a decision. He stressed the importance of making a swift decision to reduce tensions between administrations and restore national stability. Kokori urged the defeated parties and President Tinubu to work together to solve Nigeria’s problems.

