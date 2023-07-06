Tribunal: Tinubu Does Not Need 25% Of Votes Cast In FCT To Be Declared President Of Nigeria– Source

During the cross-examination led by Eyitayo Jegede, Atiku’s lawyer, Mr. Bamidele made a statement asserting that Mr. Tinubu was not required to achieve 25 percent of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in order to be declared the winner of the presidential election held on February 25.

He emphasized that the FCT held no special status other than being Nigeria’s capital city. Mr. Bamidele further admitted that Mr. Tinubu had received 19.4 percent of the total votes in the FCT during the February election. He also clarified that it was unnecessary for Mr. Tinubu to win the majority votes in both Abuja and Lagos.

When it was the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) turn to present their defense, Mr. Fagbemi announced that they would adopt Mr. Tinubu’s evidence as their defense in the case. He stated that after careful consideration of the entire case, they had gathered sufficient evidence and did not plan to call any witnesses. Referring to Atiku’s petition as a lost cause, Mr. Fagbemi declared the closure of the APC’s case.

Following this announcement, the court directed all parties involved in the suit to submit their final written addresses. Mr. Tinubu and the APC were given ten days to file their written addresses, while Atiku was granted a seven-day timeframe to do the same. The Chief Justice, Mr. Tsammani, who presided over the five-member panel, informed the parties that the date for closing arguments would be communicated to them.

After the closure of the defense from Mr. Tinubu and the APC, the court adjourned Mr. Obi’s case for similar reasons. Prior to the commencement of the full trial in the lawsuits filed by Atiku and Mr. Obi, Mr. Tinubu had expressed his intention to call 39 witnesses to support his case.

