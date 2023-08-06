Tribunal: They Are Delaying Judgement For Too long; Let Us Know Who Won So We Can Go Forward –Frank Kokori

Chief Frank Kokori, a former Secretary General of The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), expressed his concern in an interview with the national daily, THE SUN, regarding the prolonged period it is taking for the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to deliver a verdict on the petitions challenging President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory.

The PEPT is reviewing the petitions against Tinubu’s victory brought forward by Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, and Peter Obi, his Labour Party (LP) counterpart. The parties have concluded their submissions, but the Tribunal is yet to announce a date for judgment.

Frank Kokori emphasized that the delay in the Tribunal’s decision has created uncertainty within the nation. He noted that the prolonged process has led to a situation where the opposition and the new administration are at odds, stressing that once the judgment is rendered, progress can resume.

Kokori asserted that the opposition parties are stretching their response to the 2023 general election loss excessively, and urged that they collaborate with President Tinubu to tackle the country’s challenges.

His words: “The opposition is not patriotic. We should preach patriotism to them. Obviously, it is painful to lose an election. But they are taking it too far. Let the tribunals come up with their verdicts quickly. They are delaying it for too long. Let us know who won so that we can go forward from there. The state governments too should be on their toes. Everybody should work for the good of the country. At this time, we need patriotism. The opposition is doing a bad thing by trying to dislocate the government. Everybody should talk to them. Tinubu’s per cent of winning is almost 37 per cent, while the rest 53 per cent are against him. So, it is not easy, but they should give him time. They should understand that he can’t perform magic. They should stop disorganizing things because this government needs support of everybody.”

While commending the President’s decision to eliminate fuel subsidy, the distinguished unionist criticized the recent protests organized by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). He recommended that they channel their efforts towards supporting Tinubu’s endeavors to rejuvenate the country’s refineries.

ChatterBoxx (

)