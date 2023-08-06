Tribunal: They Are Delaying Judgement For Too long; Let Us Know Who Won So We Can Go Forward –Chief Frank Kokori

In an interview with Nigeria’s leading newspaper, THE SUN, former NUPENG secretary general Chief Frank Kokori voiced his displeasure with the length of time it has taken the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to rule on the petitions challenging President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi, his LP counterpart, have both filed petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory, which are currently being reviewed by the PEPT. After hearing the parties’ last arguments, the Tribunal has yet to schedule a date for rendering a decision.

Frank Kokori stressed that national uncertainty has resulted from the Tribunal’s prolonged deliberation. He said the delay has caused tension between the old and new administrations, but that things will get back on track once a decision is made.

Kokori claimed that the losing parties are overreacting to the 2023 general election and asked them to work with President Tinubu to solve the country’s problems.

It was him who said, “The opposition is not patriotic. We need to encourage patriotism in them. Obviously, losing an election hurts. But now they’re going too far with it. Let the courts make their decisions swiftly. They are dragging their feet on this too much. Give us the results so we know where to go from here. It’s also important for state governments to stay vigilant. Everyone needs to pitch in for the common benefit of the nation. Patriotism is essential at this time. The opposition’s efforts to destabilise the administration are counterproductive. Everyone needs to engage with them. Tinubu has a 37% chance of victory, but the other 53% are stacked against him. In other words, it’s not simple, but they should give him a chance. They need to accept the fact that he is not a magician. This government needs everyone’s support, so they should quit making things more chaotic.

A respected unionist has criticised recent rallies organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), even as he praised the President’s decision to withdraw gasoline subsidy. He suggested that they help Tinubu in his efforts to revitalise the country’s refineries.

