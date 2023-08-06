Tribunal : These Petitions Lack Merit, Are Poorly Presented And Unproved – Adewole Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the last general elections, Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo has stated that the petitions filed against the winner of the election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu lack merit.

The Vanguard paper reported that the Social Democratic Party Chieftain stated this on his verified Twitter page yesterday (Saturday).

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the court.

Reacting to the development, Adebayo said; “This year’s election petitions are the easiest to dispense with since 1999. No need for any judicial acrobatics. They fall within clear jurisprudence and well-established precedents. Obi/ Labour vs Tinubu/INEC will be dismissed in limine; ditto for Atiku/PDP vs Tinubu/INEC”

He added; “These petitions lack merit and are poorly presented, abysmally unproved and comically argued.”

