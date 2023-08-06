Tribunal : These Petitions Lack Merit, Are Poorly Presented And Unproved – Adewole Adebayo

Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the 2016 general elections, has said that the petitions filed against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the election’s victor, are without merit.

The leader of the Social Democratic Party reportedly made this claim on his official Twitter account on Saturday, according to the Vanguard.

Remember that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and the current leader of the All Progressives Congress, defeated Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, to win Nigeria’s top political office, as certified by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja is currently hearing challenges to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory from the Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. A few weeks ago, the Presidential Election Tribunal began hearing arguments from both sides. Nigerians are still awaiting the court’s decision.

Adebayo, responding to the news, remarked, “This year’s election petitions are the easiest to dispense with since 1999.” There’s no need to perform any legal gymnastics. They are consistent with existing law and precedent. Both the Obi/Labor and Atiku/PDP vs. Tinubu/INEC cases will be thrown out at an early stage.

He continued, saying, “These petitions lack merit and are poorly presented, abysmally unproved, and comically argued.”

