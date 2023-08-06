Tribunal: These Petitions Lack Merit And Are Poorly Presented – Adewole Adebayo

The petitions submitted against the victor of the election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have been deemed to be without merit, according to Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the most recent general elections.

The Social Democratic Party Chieftain reportedly said this yesterday (Saturday) on his verified Twitter handle, according to The Vanguard paper.

Recall that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, won the presidency of the nation over other formidable candidates, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP. This is according to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory is currently being contested at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja by the Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the People’s Democratic Party’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. A few weeks ago, the Presidential Election Tribunal began hearing the parties’ arguments. The court’s decision is currently being awaited by Nigerians.

Adewole Adebayo added, “These petitions are laughably argued, utterly unsupported, and without merit.”

