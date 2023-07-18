Tribunal: There’ll be no chaos if you lose, Labour Party replies Tinubu

In the report which was made by the Vanguard paper, the Labour Party, LP has reacted to a warning by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his legal team to the Presidential Election Petition Court, PREPEC sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through his counsel, allegedly told the Tribunal that nullifying the 2023 Presidential election that brought him to power on account of the 25 percent of lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT could lead to chaos.

Acting on a statement, the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, stated that the declaration was unnecessary and could be interpreted as interfering with the judicial functions and responsibilities.

The Labour Party, LP said that the law is the law and that if the constitution has said that a presidential candidate must score at least 25 percent in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT before he can be declared, then anything short of that cannot remedy it.

The Labour Party, LP also recalled a recent statement by the All Progressives Congress, APC- led administration in which it warned that ” the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated. “

The Labour Party, LP said it sees this as a call on the All Progressives Congress, APC’ s ” armies” to return to the ” trenches” and unleash terror on its supporters.

The party said that if there were no ” absurdity, chaos, and anarchy” when the All Progressives Congress, APC forced its way into power, Nigeria would still witness peace when it is eventually evicted from power.

According to his words, he said- ” The Labour Party has taken note of the news making the round purportedly from the leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, where he allegedly warned the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC), that interpreting the law as provided for in the constitution on the 25% of lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, could ” lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature. “

He continued – ” We are worried that the statement which formed part of his submissions and was contained in his final written address against the Labour Party’ s petition pending at the PREPEC, and meant to be in the exclusive custody of the court was leaked to the media. We still do not know the reason behind this act of desperation, even when the matter is still pending in court. We will however be careful not to term the action as ” Sub- judice” . “

Source: Vanguard

