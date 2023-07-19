Tribunal: There Would Be Trouble If The Court Favours Tinubu, APC or Obi, Atiku –Bode George

According to THE SUN newspaper, a former national vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has expressed fears that the country may be engulfed in crisis if either the petitioners or respondents win at the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC.

Chief Olabode George (photo credit: THE SUN)

George while speaking at the fifth annual lecture organised by Freedom Online, with the theme: “2023-2027: Nigerians, Elected Leaders and Expectations” in Lagos, yesterday, said he was worried about what would happen if the verdict of the tribunal swayed either to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who are respondents in the matter or the petitioners, the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

He also lamented that the Nigerian Constitution allows for orders to be issued from the top to the people at the bottom instead of power being derived from the people as in a true democracy. This he said has led to the mess Nigeria is currently in.

Peter Obi of LP and President Tinubu

His words: “We are in a situation where if the court favours ‘A’ there would be trouble, and if the court favours ‘B’, there would also be trouble. The way most of our elected leaders take life, it is as if there would be no tomorrow. May God forgive our transgressions and direct the minds of our political leaders in ensuring a good life to all our people in Nigeria.”

