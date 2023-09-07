NEWS

Tribunal: The Nigerian Judiciary Has Proved Itself To Be Guardians Of Justice & Fairness- Kashim Shettima

The Vice President of the country, Kashim Shettima, has taken out his time to praise the Nigerian Judiciary, noting that the Nigerian judiciary has proved itself to be the guardians of justice and fairness, noting that yesterday’s court judgement was battle between the will of the people and the forces of misinformation and disinformation.

According to Vanguard paper report, Vice President Kashim Shettima made this disclosure while speaking to newsmen shortly after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgement affirming Bola Tinubu’s election as president.

He said: “The Nigerian judiciary has proved itself to be the guardians of justice and fairness against the sirens of deception. It is a battle between the will of the people and the forces of misinformation and disinformation, but democracy has finally triumphed like the bird phoenix.”

Furthermore, he noted that his principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is eternally indebted to the Nigerian people and to the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Vice President went on and made it known that in the battle for the survival of Nigeria and the democracy of the country, the voice of Nigerians cannot be silenced, noting that they will work for the unity of this nation.

In addition, Shettima made it known that democracy is not a destination but a journey and that the journey will take their resolve, intent and commitment so as to be the custodians of the will of the people.

