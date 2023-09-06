Tribunal: The Next Election Is In 2027, Instead Of Cyberstalking, Losers Should Try Again— Bankole

A member of the APC National Working Committee, Tolu Bankole, has expressed optimism that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will favour President Tinubu even though some people may not be happy with its judgement. According to Punch paper, Bankole disclosed this during an interview with newsmen ahead of the final sitting of the tribunal which is slated for today, 6th September 2023.

Recall the presidential election tribunal set today as the final day to pass judgment regarding the petitions filed by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. Reacting to the development, Bankole stated that there is no cause for alarm because media frenzy and blackmailing by some groups of people cannot stop the tribunal from affirming Tinubu’s victory.

He said that the beauty of democracy is that the next election is in 2027 and instead of threatening to make the country ungovernable, the losers of the election can try again in 2027.

“The beauty of participatory democracy is that there is always another opportunity to contest. The next national election is in 2027. Instead of cyberstalking and threatening to make the country ungovernable, the losers should go and try again. I appeal to all Nigerians to be calm and patient.” He stated.

