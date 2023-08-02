Tribunal: The Matter Has Been Adjourned For Judgement, In Other Words We’ve Done Our Bid- Chris Uche

Mr. Chris Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the lead counsel representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has announced that the petition they presented before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has been adjourned for judgement. He addressed journalists after the court proceedings, expressing that they have done their best, and now it is up to the court to make its decision.

VIDEO

According to Mr. Uche, they have presented their final written addresses, summarizing all the evidence they submitted during the proceedings. This includes witness testimonies and exhibits that were tendered before the court.

It is worth noting that both the Labour Party and the PDP, which are two major opposition political parties in Nigeria, adopted their final written addresses on this day during the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal. Now, Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the judgement that will be delivered at the conclusion of the process.

The judgement will determine the outcome of the petition and whether it will have any impact on the results of the presidential election. The process remains a significant point of interest for the public and stakeholders in Nigerian politics.

Tarifree (

)