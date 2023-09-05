Tribunal : The Judgment Will Not Go The Way Peter Obi And His Followers Want It -Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Tuesday, reacted to the impending judgement from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the Court after the judges have heard all petitions. It is expected that the judgment will be given tomorrow on the matter.

The Daily Post paper reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a statement released by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho said; “The judgment will not go the way Peter Obi and his followers want it. He can’t cannot claim any victory through the tribunal and just as I have said, the worst than can happen is a rerun of the election or it will remain the way it is”

The recent statement by Primate Elijah Ayodele which was shared by The Daily Post paper has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians.

