TRIBUNAL: The judgement will not go the way Peter Obi and his followers want it -Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, responded on Tuesday to the upcoming verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

The Daily Post paper reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a statement released by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho said; “The judgment will not go the way Peter Obi and his followers want it. He can’t cannot claim any victory through the tribunal and just as I have said, the worst than can happen is a rerun of the election or it will remain the way it is”

Remember that, as stated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, emerged victorious in the country’s highest political position, surpassing other formidable candidates such as Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are presently disputing Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s win in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. Nigerians are eagerly anticipating the Court’s decision after all the petitions have been heard by the judges. The judgment is anticipated to be delivered tomorrow.

The recent statement made by Primate Elijah Ayodele, which was published by The Daily Post paper, has sparked numerous responses from a large number of Nigerians.

