Tribunal: The Glitch In The Results Transmission Was Temporary & Lasted About 4Hrs & 50Mins- INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has told the court that there was a glitch in the transmission of the presidential election results to the IReV on the day of the presidential election, noting that the glitch was temporary and that it lasted for about four hours and fifty minutes.

According to AIT report, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, made this disclosure through its lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud on Tuesday, while presenting the commission’s final argument.

Speaking further, the electoral body noted that the fact that INEC deployed the BVAS technology was evidence of its good intention to make the elections credible during the just concluded presidential election, thereby claiming that the glitch that was experienced on the election day was not a deliberate one as claimed by the petitioner.

Speaking about declaring APC’s Bola Tinubu winner without getting the 25% of votes cast in FCT, INEC argued that it will be illogical and absurd to interpret the constitution to make winning the FCT mandatory, noting that it will simply mean that voters in the FCT have special status over and above other states.

Also, the INEC counsel prayed that the court should dismiss the petition that was filed by Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for failing to prove the claims of non compliance and corrupt practices.

In addition, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through his lawyer, Mr Wole Olanipekun, SAN, anchored his own submission on the grounds that while Atiku is challenging the conduct of INEC, it has not made any case against the declared winner, neither has he asked or stated why he(Atiku) should be declared the winner in the just concluded presidential election.

Information Source: AIT New

