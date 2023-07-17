NEWS

Tribunal: The 25% Debacle Will Make A Very Interesting Debate, We Await The Court- Rufai Oseni

The issue of scoring 25% votes at the federal capital territory, FCT, in the just concluded presidential election, has no doubt become one of the major talks in the country

The independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, announced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the presidential election after he scored more votes than his competitors

The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar stormed the court to challenge the victory of Tinubu

The case began on May 8 and has since been ongoing at the Court Of Appeal in Abuja.

However, the issue of 25% votes has been most talked about among Nigerians. Recall that the president, according to the independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, didn’t get 25% votes at the FCT.

Rufai Oseni said that the 25% debacle will make a very interesting debate. He said everyone awaits the courts on the matter

