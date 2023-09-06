Tribunal: Tension Is Being Caused By The New Generation That Rallied Around A Candidate – Quakers

As the nation continues to monitor judgments being delivered at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja, renowned lawyer, and Senior Advocate, Morrison Quakers has pointed to the stance being taken by young Nigerians on the outcome of the February 25 polls as the chief reason why there is palpable tension in the country over the awaited court ruling.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Wednesday, September 6, Quakers explained that in no fewer than 3 generations of Nigerians took part in the 2023 presidential elections.

He then went on to argue that of these three generations, it is the youths who are rallying around a particular candidate that are insisting their candidate of choice won the elections.

He said; “I have taken time to analyze the situation, and to be candid, what I see creating the tension and the conflict is that there are three generations. You have the analog generation, you have the hybrid generation, that is, those who are between the analog and digital, and then you have the fully digitalized generation. Now, because of the exposure of the digitalized generation and many of them are just coming in to vote for the first time in a presidential election, if you look at it in that context, you will see that many of them rallied around a particular candidate. And that is what is creating the tension.

They believe that their candidate should have been declared as the winner of the election. So, you have a group of persons who, for a long time, have been advocating for change in the Nigerian environment. Many of them also queued behind the EndSARS Movement. And you have a lot of them now looking at the outcome of the elections. So, the reason why you have so much tension is as a result of this new generation.”

