Tribunal Strikes Out Atiku’s Claim Of Guinean Citizenship, Drug Case Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has dismissed the ground of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, alleging dual citizenship and drug conviction against President Bola Tinubu.

According to Daily trust, In a judgment on the objections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Tinubu grounds that the issues bordering on his non-qualification to contest the February 25 presidential election, Justice Moses Ugo held that the grounds were new issues.

He backed the APC and Tinubu’s arguments that Atiku and the PDP could not smuggle in new matters that were not stated in their petition on the basis of ineligibility.

Daily trust report that, Atiku claimed in his response to Tinubu’s objections that he was constitutionally barred from running for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because he had forfeited $460,000 in a compromise agreement for a drug-related crime (proceeds of crime) in the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division of the United States District Court.

In addition, Tinubu was accused by Atiku of failing to mention in his form EC9 that he has dual citizenship with the Republic of Guinea and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

