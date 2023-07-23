Tribunal: Sometimes my colleagues deliberately twist their submissions to confuse Judges- LP Lawyer

Michelson HON Esq, one of the legal representatives of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, who is currently involved in the ongoing presidential election petition Tribunal Court, has raised concerns about some fellow legal practitioners intentionally distorting their submissions in an attempt to create confusion among both the general public and the presiding judges.

Taking to his Twitter page on a Saturday, the lawyer expressed his observations regarding the recent release of written addresses in the case. He pointed out that certain legal representatives, including himself and those representing Peter Obi, are present in the court to challenge the validity of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory. The case commenced on Monday, May 8, and has been progressing since then.

In his social media post, Michelson HON Esq emphasized that a significant number of his colleagues in the legal profession seem to purposefully twist their submissions, particularly in the written addresses, with the apparent intention of causing confusion among both the audience and the judges.

The labour party lawyer’s statement raises questions about the ethical conduct of some legal practitioners and the potential impact it may have on the integrity of the judicial process. Deliberately distorting submissions could not only mislead the court but also undermine the pursuit of justice in sensitive matters such as election petitions.

It is evident that Michelson HON Esq’s concerns stem from the belief that legal proceedings should be conducted with utmost sincerity and transparency. By calling attention to this issue, he highlights the importance of upholding ethical standards in the legal profession and ensuring that the court’s decisions are based on accurate and truthful information.

As the case proceeds in the presidential election petition Tribunal Court, Michelson HON Esq’s statement serves as a reminder of the responsibility borne by legal representatives in upholding the principles of fairness and justice in their pursuit of legal remedies.

The tweet reads, “Sometimes it seems my colleagues in the legal practice deliberately twist their submissions (especially written), in a bid to confuse everyone including the judges.”

It is crucial that such matters are addressed promptly to maintain public trust in the judicial system. As the case continues to unfold, observers will be keen to see how the court responds to these concerns and ensures that justice prevails in this contentious election dispute. Transparency and adherence to ethical standards are imperative for upholding the rule of law and ensuring the integrity of the judicial process.

Source: Michelson HON Esq, Official Twitter

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)