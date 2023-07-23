Tribunal: Sometimes, My Colleagues Deliberately Twist Submissions To Confuse Judges- Obi’s Lawyer

In the ongoing presidential election petition Tribunal Court, Michelson HON Esq, one of the solicitors representing labour party candidate for president Peter Gregory Obi, stated that occasionally, some solicitors appear to intentionally twist submissions in order to confuse everyone, including the judges presiding over the matter.

On Saturday, the labour party attorney made the claim on his Twitter page.

Following the recent publication of several written addresses, he made this declaration.

Remember that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s win was challenged in court by Michaelson and other attorneys defending Peter Obi. Since Monday, May 8, the case has been active.

He said in his essay that the majority of his legal practise colleagues purposefully misrepresent themselves in their submissions, particularly in written addresses, in order to perplex everyone—including judges.

