Tribunal: Somebody Cannot Just Change, Destroy, Refuse to Upload Results -MBF President, Poga Bitrus

President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Pogu Bitrus, has expressed optimism that the perceived injustices, abnormalities, and disregard for constitutionality by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2023 general election would be addressed by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Speaking in an interview with a national daily, THE SUN, Dr. Bitrus alleged outright disregard for the constitution during the last poll, stating, “Somebody walks in, changes results from polling units, destroys result sheets and refuses to upload results and others, the laws of the nation are so clear on some of these things. And we believe that the judges will do the needful.”

The MBF President stressed that only the right judgment by the PEPT will save Nigeria, especially as the people are looking up to the Judiciary to be unbiased in its duties. Bitrus alleged that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated an indigene of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, for a ministerial appointment in his administration in anticipation of a re-run election.

