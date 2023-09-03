Tribunal: Some People Said Babatunde Raji Fashola Was Writing Judgement – Dotun Oladipo

The Publisher of Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, has maintained that it is normal for petitioners to speak out if they feel it would help their cases at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, but must they ensure that they draw the line when it comes to threats; as he revealed how some individuals took to Social Media to allege that the former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola, was writing the judgement to be delivered by the Tribunal.

Forward video to 6:25 – https://www.youtube.com/live/CHoTVPGKrPw?si=gzuBGgTvENvUHqXW

Oladipo, who spoke during an interview on Journalists’ Hangout, a TVC Television programme, said people should not be condemned for raising alarm if they have suspicion. According to him, history has taught Nigerians that the judgements of Tribunals are not completely based on law but also on public sentiment, hence, it is not wrong for people to air their opinions. He, however, maintained that petitioners and Nigerians that are concerned about the case at the Tribunal, must refrain from making threats to the Judiciary.

Oladipo went further to reveal how some Nigerians took to Social Media to allege that a judge was writing judgement. According to him, it was wrong for the said individuals to lay such allegations against the Judiciary.

