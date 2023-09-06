Tribunal Shuts Down LP’s Bogus Claim That Tinubu Didn’t Really Win the Election Fair & Square

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate Peter Obi’s petition challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 2023 election. The tribunal described the petition as “unmeritorious” and ruled that Tinubu was duly elected president.

According to Channels Television the tribunal rejected LP’s argument that Tinubu ought not to have been declared winner because he did not score 25% of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as required by the constitution.

The judges held that Section 134(2a) of the constitution does not make it mandatory for a presidential candidate to garner 25% of votes in the FCT to be declared winner.

They stated that the constitution provides for equality of all citizens, hence scoring 25% in the FCT is not a prerequisite to be elected president.

On the whole, the five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani found no merit in LP’s petition. They declared that LP had failed to prove its allegations that Tinubu was not duly elected by majority lawful votes.

The judges maintained that Tinubu satisfied all constitutional requirements to be declared winner having scored the highest number of lawful votes cast.

With this ruling, the Tribunal has upheld Tinubu’s election as president.

LP’s legal challenge seeking to nullify Tinubu’s victory has been dismissed as unsubstantiated. The decision affirms the result of the February 2023 presidential election as declared by INEC.

