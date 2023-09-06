Tribunal scolds APC lawyer for interrupting judgement

Charles Edosomwan, a lawyer for the All Progressives Congress (APC), was reprimanded by the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday for urging the five-member panel of justices to decide whether or not to dismiss petitions.

But the justices quickly hushed the lawyer for interfering with the verdict reading after feeling insulted by the question.

“You don’t have to interrupt judgement; we are delivering judgement, and we are still on. Please leave the judgement where it is,” replied one of the justices.

“My Lord, I’m very sorry,” the APC lawyer said regretfully.

“If you’re confused when you get the judgement. You will read it. Please have your seat. You don’t have to suggest to us how to deliver judgement,” another jurist scolded. “You seriously think that all five of us wouldn’t know what we want to do.”

Based on the petitions submitted by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the tribunal will rule on Wednesday whether or not President Bola Tinubu’s election victory should stand.