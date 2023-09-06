NEWS

Tribunal scolds APC lawyer for interrupting judgement

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

Charles Edosomwan, a lawyer for the All Progressives Congress (APC), was reprimanded by the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday for urging the five-member panel of justices to decide whether or not to dismiss petitions.

But the justices quickly hushed the lawyer for interfering with the verdict reading after feeling insulted by the question.

“You don’t have to interrupt judgement; we are delivering judgement, and we are still on. Please leave the judgement where it is,” replied one of the justices.

“My Lord, I’m very sorry,” the APC lawyer said regretfully.

“If you’re confused when you get the judgement. You will read it. Please have your seat. You don’t have to suggest to us how to deliver judgement,” another jurist scolded. “You seriously think that all five of us wouldn’t know what we want to do.”

Based on the petitions submitted by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the tribunal will rule on Wednesday whether or not President Bola Tinubu’s election victory should stand.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Obi Could Not Specify The Number Of Votes And The Margin Of Lead Affected By Overvoting – Tribunal

8 mins ago

INEC can’t be forced to send election results by electronic transmission – Tribunal

10 mins ago

BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks APC Senator, Ohere, Declares Natasha Akpoti Winner Of Kogi Central Election

17 mins ago

BREAKING: Tribunal Trash Peter Obi, LP’s Argument That Tinubu Failed To Score 25% Votes In FCT, Declares It Irrelevant

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button