Tribunal Sacks Lagos State Labour Party’s House Of Reps Member, Declares APC Candidate As Winner

As reported by Channels Television, The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Lagos has reportedly ousted Hon. Seyi Sowunmi, the Labour Party’s House of Representatives member in Ojo Federal Constituency of Lagos State, and replaced him with the APC candidate, Lanre Ogunyemi. The tribunal’s three-member panel, headed by Justice Abdullahi Ozegya, ruled in favor of Lanre Ogunyemi, affirming him as the rightful winner of the February 25, 2023, national assembly election.

The tribunal’s verdict concurred with the petitioner’s assertion that the Labour Party’s candidate, Sowunmi, was ineligible to contest the national assembly elections on February 25. Consequently, Sowunmi’s votes were considered void, and the candidate who secured second place, APC’s Ogunyemi, was declared the winner of the Ojo Federal Constituency.

Hon. Ogunyemi, a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, had initiated legal action to challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) declaration of Sowunmi as the winner of the national assembly election. Ogunyemi’s arguments centered on the contention that Sowunmi was not properly endorsed and lacked the qualifications to contest the elections under the Labour Party for Ojo Federal Constituency.

