Tribunal Sacks Lagos Labour Party’s House Of Reps Member, Declares APC Candidate As Winner.

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos has reportedly sacked the Labour Party’s House of Representatives member in Ojo Federal Constituency of Lagos State Hon. Seyi Sowunmi and replaced him with the APC candidate, Lanre Ogunyemi.

As per a report from Channels Television, a three-member panel headed by Justice Abdullahi Ozegya noted that Lanre Ogunyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rightfully emerged as the winner of the national assembly election that occurred on February 25, 2023.

In the tribunal’s ruling regarding the complaint, the judges concurred with the petitioner’s assertion that Sowunmi, the candidate from the Labour Party, lacked the qualifications to participate in the February 25 national assembly elections. Consequently, thereby declaring his votes wasted, noting that the candidate that finished second, APC’s Ogunyemi, should have been declared winner of Ojo Federal Constituency.

Hon. Ogunyemi, a Lagos State House of Assembly member with two terms under his belt, undertook a legal challenge against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s decision to declare Sowunmi of the Labour Party as the winner of the February 25 national assembly election. His challenge was grounded on the argument that Sowunmi, the respondent, lacked proper sponsorship and eligibility to participate in the elections on the Labour Party’s ticket for Ojo Federal Constituency.

