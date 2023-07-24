Tribunal Sacks Labour Party’s Okolie, Declares PDP’s Ndudi Elumelu Winner Of Reps Seat In Delta

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Asaba, Delta State, overturned Ngozi Okolie’s election to the House of Representatives on Monday.

Photo combination of Ndudi Elumelu, PDP Candidate For Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency and Ngozi Okolie, Labour Party Candidate For Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency

During the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, pronounced Okolie the winner of the Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency election. However, Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, sued the lawmaker, arguing that the Labour Party candidate was not entitled to run in the election.

According to Channels TV, the tribunal ruled on Monday that Okolie was not officially sponsored by the Labour Party because he was not a member of the party on May 28, 2022, when the party’s primary was held. As a result, the court declared Ndudi Elumelu of the PDP, the runner-up in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly, the winner.

