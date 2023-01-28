NEWS

Tribunal Sacks Adeleke, Declares Oyetola Winner of Osun Guber Election

Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the July 16, 2022 poll in the State, Adegboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the election, according to the report.

Photo of Adegboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke

Credit: PUNCH

Furthermore, Oyetola is challenging the victory of Adeleke during the governorship election held on July 16, 2022 over anomalies in 749 polling units, and certificate forgery. 

More so, speaking today during the judgement, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume, said the election was marred by over-voting. “Moreover, the number of over-votiing presented by Oyetola and APC was deducted. After the deduction of over-voting figure, Oyetola scored 314,921, while Ademola polled 290,266 votes”, based on the report.

However, security personnel were seen around the campaign offices of APC and PDP in Osogbo, as well as all areas in Osogbo, the capital city of Osun State to prevent any ugly incident, as the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivered its judgment today in Osogbo, according to the report.

