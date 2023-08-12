Tribunal reserves judgment in petition against Nasarawa legislator

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has reserved judgment in the petition by Ibrahim Mohammed of the PDP against the election of Jacob Kudu of the APC, who represents Nassarawa-Eggon East constituency.

Mr Mohammed is challenging the victory of Kudu of the APC in the polls conducted in March.

Justice Francesca Nnong-Isoni, the chairman of the three-man panel, announced that the judgment was reserved after counsels to the petitioner and respondents adopted their final written addresses on Saturday.

She, therefore, told the parties that the day of judgement would be communicated to them.

Earlier, Edidiong Usungurua, counsel to the petitioner, told the tribunal that he had adopted all the arguments in his written address.

The petitioner’s counsel urged the tribunal to annul the election of the Nassarawa-Eggon East constituency for alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Also, Ishaku Dikko (SAN), counsel to Mr Kudu, the assembly member, adopted his written address and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition for lacking merit.

On his part, Sunday Akoh, counsel to the third respondent, INEC, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition, adding that the commission had returned the assembly member in compliance with the law and the Electoral Act.

