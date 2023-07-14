Tribunal reserves judgement in APM’s petition against Tinubu’s election

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has reserved judgement in the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

APM is seeking the nullification of President Bola Tinubu’s election on grounds that his running mate, now vice-president, Kashim Shettma, was not qualified to contest the election having allegedly engaged in double nomination.

The APM’s petition was anchored on the legality of the joint ticket wherein they raised the issue of the placeholder, Kabiru Masari as the vice-presidential nominee and his eventual replacement with Mr Shettima.

The petitioner argued that there was no such thing as a placeholder in the 1999 Constitution.

Counsel to the petitioner, Andrew Mangu, in adopting his client’s final written address, prayed the court to grant the prayers sought by the petitioner on the grounds that the petition had merit.

The respondents, for their part, adopted their final written addresses and replies on points of law.

They unanimously urged the court to dismiss the petition which ought not to have been filed in the first instance as it was dead on arrival.

Stephen Adehi represented the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lateef Fagbemi represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) while Wole Olanipekin represented Messrs Tinubu and Shettima and Roland Otaru represented Kabir Masari.

After parties adopted their final written addresses, chairman of the tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani announced that judgement was reserved until a date to be communicated to parties.

Justice Tsammani added that the court would deliver judgement in the petition of the APM on the same day with those of the Peoples Democratic and Labour Party.

APM’s petition had been adjourned on two different occasions to enable the petitioner to obtain a copy of the May 26 judgement of the Supreme Court.

