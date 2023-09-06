Tribunal refused to televise proceedings but said judgement should be televised live-Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a well-known lawyer and representative of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, has expressed his worries about the procedures followed by the court handling the presidential election petition. On Tuesday, he used his official Twitter account to voice his opinions on this issue.

Okonkwo’s statement focuses on the court’s ruling about broadcasting the court proceedings. He states that the court denied the petitioners’ plea to air the proceedings on television. However, unexpectedly, the court has now decided to broadcast the verdict, but only the judges will be allowed to speak during this televised event.

He stated his opinion that this decision seems to be similar to altering the rules of the game in the middle of the process. This indicates his discontent with the court’s inconsistent approach towards openness and public availability of the proceedings. This situation is related to the imminent judgement date for the Presidential Election Petition Case (PEPC). The court’s position on broadcasting the judgement, while refusing to do the same for the proceedings, has probably ignited conversations and arguments, especially concerning the fairness and transparency of the legal process.

