NEWS

Tribunal: Reactions Trail Report Of Atiku, Obi & Kwankwaso Planning To Merge To Wrest Power From APC

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 329 1 minute read

A report on THIS DAY as quoted by ARISE NEWS claims that the three presidential candidates for the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi, the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, are planning to merge in order to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The three of them, it was said, are hoping that the electoral tribunal would declare the 2023 presidential election invalid and order a repeat.

It is now common knowledge that some Nigerians are eagerly anticipating the outcome of the presidential election petition case, which has not yet been decided.

The court observed the acceptance of the final written speech a few weeks ago in the presidential election petition case, which started on Monday, May 8.

However, after the news became viral online, there have been a number of responses from users of social media.

Read a couple of them below.

Williams101 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:Rumoured Opposition Parties’ Merger Good For Nigeria’s Democracy–Shehu Sani;Lagos Train Building Artisans

13 seconds ago

Refreshing And Beautiful Nail Art Designs For Beautiful Ladies

2 mins ago

President Of Central African Republic Is Trying To Rewrite Constitution To Give Him 16 Years – Chris Kehinde Nwandu

12 mins ago

Reactions After Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour Sent Greetings To ‘Isese’ Worshippers In His Native Language

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button