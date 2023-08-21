Tribunal: Reactions Trail Report Of Atiku, Obi & Kwankwaso Planning To Merge To Wrest Power From APC

A report on THIS DAY as quoted by ARISE NEWS claims that the three presidential candidates for the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi, the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, are planning to merge in order to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The three of them, it was said, are hoping that the electoral tribunal would declare the 2023 presidential election invalid and order a repeat.

It is now common knowledge that some Nigerians are eagerly anticipating the outcome of the presidential election petition case, which has not yet been decided.

The court observed the acceptance of the final written speech a few weeks ago in the presidential election petition case, which started on Monday, May 8.

However, after the news became viral online, there have been a number of responses from users of social media.

Read a couple of them below.

