Tribunal: Reactions Trail New Photo Of Chimamanda Adichie & Yusuf Datti At The Tribunal

Several reactions have surfaced after New Photos of renowned writer, Chimamanda Adichie and the vice presidential candidate of the labour party, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed surfaced online

The pictures, which have been generating lots of comments were captured from the presidential election petition court in Abuja

The two were in court in support of the labour party presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi

The presidential election petition case, no doubt, has been ongoing for over two months, as the first sitting was held on Monday, May 8

Photos of the renowned writer and the vice presidential candidate of the labour party have now been shared online and have been commanding many reactions from social media users, most especially the supporters of the labour party

However, since the picture surfaced online, there have been several reactions from social media users

