NEWS

Tribunal: Reactions As LP Chieftain Tells Obidients What To Do If Obi Wins Or Another Person Wins

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 326 1 minute read

A labor party chieftain and former governorhip candidate in lmo, Sam Amadi has told the supporters of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, what to do either he wins at the court or another person wins

It is no longer news that what majority of Nigerians are waiting for is the final judgement from the court. It would be recalled that the lawyers were at the court a few days ago for the adoption of their final written address after which the judges will give the final judgement

In anticipation of the judgement, the labour party Chieftain has advised all the supporters of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi known as Obidients not to let up on energy and criticism of governace. He said everyone should keep the heat of citizenship on

Kindly read the fu post that he made below

Below are some of the reactions from social media users

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Todays Headlines: Tinubu Has Something To Hide, Says Atiku’s Counsel, Female Deputy Govs Visit First Lady

3 mins ago

What Every Married And Single Woman Should Have In Her Closet.

5 mins ago

Ingredients You Should Stop Using In Cooking Your Food Due To Their Negative Health Effect

15 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Wike Still PDP Member Despite Nomination–Ex-Rep, Akpabio says money sent to senators to enjoy holiday

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button