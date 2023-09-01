NEWS

Tribunal: Reactions As Ken Pela Says His Case Has Been Called And Final Judgement Is Being Read

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

Ken Pela, the gubernatorial nominee of the Labour Party in Delta State, has announced that his case has been called and the verdict is currently being delivered. This disclosure was made through a message posted on his official Twitter account on Thursday.

Ken Pela, who contested the Delta State gubernatorial election against the PDP’s nominee and experienced defeat in the March 18 election, subsequently filed a petition with the governorship election petition court.

Notably, Ken Pela revealed that the court’s ruling is presently being announced in relation to the ongoing case. He shared on his Facebook page that his case has been presented in court, and the judgement is currently being pronounced.

Following his statement, a number of individuals expressed their opinions on social media platforms. Below are some reactions from individuals who responded. Kindly like, comment, and share for more news articles. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section.

What do you think about this update? Comment below.

Savigny (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Coup: I Pity Tinubu Because This Is Happening At The Time He Is Chairman Of ECOWAS -Chief Chekwas Okorie

8 mins ago

The Only String Holding PDP Together Is The Hope That Atiku May be Asked To Go For A Rerun’ -Fayose

10 mins ago

Gov Eno urges Nigerians to embrace farming as solution to subsidy removal

14 mins ago

The Idea That What Happened In Gabon Is An Overthrow Of Democracy Is Unacceptable To Me’ -Odinkalu

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button