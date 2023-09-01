Tribunal: Reactions As Ken Pela Says His Case Has Been Called And Final Judgement Is Being Read

Ken Pela, the gubernatorial nominee of the Labour Party in Delta State, has announced that his case has been called and the verdict is currently being delivered. This disclosure was made through a message posted on his official Twitter account on Thursday.

Ken Pela, who contested the Delta State gubernatorial election against the PDP’s nominee and experienced defeat in the March 18 election, subsequently filed a petition with the governorship election petition court.

Notably, Ken Pela revealed that the court’s ruling is presently being announced in relation to the ongoing case. He shared on his Facebook page that his case has been presented in court, and the judgement is currently being pronounced.

