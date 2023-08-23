Tribunal: Reactions As Ken Pela Drops Photos Of Himself Going To Abuja Ahead Of His Court Judgement

Ken Pela, a prominent figure within the Labour Party and the party’s candidate for the governorship position in Delta State, has recently unveiled photographs of his journey to Abuja. This journey anticipates the impending verdict of the appellate court in relation to his legal case.

It is worth recollecting that following the nationwide gubernatorial election held on March 18, the Delta State Labour Party governorship contender contested the triumph of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate by taking the matter to court.

This legal dispute has endured over a significant period and has now reached the juncture of receiving a conclusive pronouncement from the court.

On Wednesday, Ken Pela used his social media platform to disseminate snapshots of his departure for Abuja, eliciting diverse reactions from denizens of the online sphere.

In his social media post, Ken Pela expressed his optimism that the final verdict from the appellate court would be delivered prior to the conclusion of the week.

Included below are a selection of the images he chose to share, as well as some excerpts from the myriad of comments voiced by users across various social media platforms.

