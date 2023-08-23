NEWS

Tribunal: Reactions As Ken Pela Drops Photos Of Himself Going To Abuja Ahead Of His Court Judgement

One of the labour party chieftain and the labour party governorship candidate in Delta state, Ken Pela has released some pictures of himself on his way to Abuja ahead of the appeal court judgement in his case

Recall that the the Delta state labor party governorhip candidate, after the governoship election that went down across the country on March 18, stormed the court to challenge the victory of the PDP governoship candidate

The case has been ongoing for a while and it is now time for the final judgement from the court

Ken Pela, on Wednesday, took to his media page to share his pictures departing for Abuja and there have been several reactions from internet users

After posting his pictures, he said the final judgement from the appeal court would come hopefully before the end of the week

See some of the pictures that he shared here

These are some of the comments from social media users

Below is his post

