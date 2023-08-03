Tribunal: Reactions As Gbadamosi Says He Will Keep A Very Close Eye On Justice Haruna Tsamani

Former Lagos Gubernatorial candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, recently caused a stir on social media by expressing his intention to closely monitor Justice Haruna Tsamani’s actions. Tsamani is one of the five justices currently presiding over the presidential election petition case at the court of appeal. This development has garnered significant reactions from the public.

The presidential election petition case has been ongoing since May 8th, with Peter Gregory Obi, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and other political parties filing a petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Their aim is to challenge Tinubu’s victory in the election.

On August 1st, 2023, a court session took place, during which rumors circulated that Justice Tsamani had attempted to defend Tinubu. Tsamani allegedly suggested that Tinubu should be pardoned for a previous drug-related case due to the time that has passed since the incident, which is over 10 years.

Following this, Gbadamosi shared a statement in a recent post which also stirred several reactions. In the post, he stated that he will keep a close eye on Justice Tsanami. Gbadamosi then emphasized that the utterances of Tsanami in the court gives a bad omen that the judge might give the wrong verdict.

Gbadamosi’s announcement to closely monitor Justice Tsamani’s actions has sparked widespread interest and discussion among the public. Many are curious to see how this will impact the ongoing presidential election petition case and whether it will influence the final outcome.

The controversy surrounding Justice Tsamani’s alleged defense of Tinubu has added another layer of complexity to the already contentious presidential election petition case. As the public eagerly awaits further developments, the scrutiny on Tsamani’s role in the proceedings is likely to intensify.

