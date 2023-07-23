Tribunal: Prof Nwakobia Gives Three Reasons Why He Believes That Judiciary Will Do The Right Thing.

In an interview on Arise Television, Professor Chris Nwokobia, the Convener of the Country First Movement, outlined three reasons why he believes that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will deliver a just judgement on the pending cases before it.

Firstly, Professor Nwokobia emphasized that the judges on the tribunal understand that the general population is more politically aware than ever before. He highlighted that the extensive coverage of the last election has revealed its flaws, making it the most contested in recent history. This implies that the judges are cognizant of the importance of scrutinizing the electoral process thoroughly and making an unbiased decision.

Secondly, Professor Nwokobia argued that the presidency is aware that if the judiciary adheres strictly to the law, they stand a high chance of losing the cases. Consequently, he claimed that the presidency is attempting to intimidate the judiciary by warning of potential anarchy and unrest if the tribunal rules against them. However, Professor Nwokobia stated his belief that the judges will not be swayed by such threats and will remain committed to delivering a fair judgement.

Thirdly, the professor pointed to statements by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, in which they expressed their confidence that the judiciary will rule based on the evidence presented. Professor Nwokobia asserted that the judges will take note of these expectations and ensure that justice prevails.

Start Watching From: 14: 58

Information Source: Arise Television.

Fastupdates247 (

)