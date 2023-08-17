Tribunal: Peter Obi’s Lawyer Quotes Constitution On ‘Open Justice’ After Billboard Was Pulled Down

The issue of the removal of the All Eyes On The Judiciary Billboard has no doubt led to several reactions among Nigerians

It is no longer news that the billboard was mounted some days ago at the Abuja environ

However, few days after, the billboard was allegedly pulled down by the government and since then, so much have been said about the removal

One of the legal representatives representing the labour party presidential aspirant, Michaelson Hon Esq has reacted to the removal of the billboard

The lawyer quoted a section of the constitution stating that removing the billboard isn’t constitutional

Michaelson Hon Esq said the billboard was not intimidating or harassing anyone so it shouldn’t have been removed

According to him, the constitution makes provision for ‘Open Justice’ in sect 33(3) of the 1999 constitution as amended so, it wasn’t right for the billboard to have been removed

Kindly read his full post below

