Tribunal: Peter Obi won Lagos, he defeated Tinubu in the state he governed- Nwaokobia

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 27 mins ago
Chris Nwaokobia, Convener, CountryFirst Movement, said that Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate, won Lagos in the presidential election and defeated Tinubu in the state he governs.

Chris Nwaokobia said this in an interview with Arise during the Morning Show program, when Steve asked him to react to some people saying that, Labour Party did not actually prove in court that they won the election, or even proof that they scored more votes than even the PDP, but it looks more that Labour Party is seeking for disqualification.

Chris Nwaokobia responded that even with the mutilated facts and figures that INEC put out, Peter Obi won more states than all the presidential candidates put together. He said just like he knows the truth, Nigerians also know the truth of who won and the Judiciary also know.

“He(Peter Obi) won the whole of the southeast, won 4 other south-south states, won some of the north-central states. Let me say clearly, Peter Obi won Lagos, he defeated Tinubu in the state he govern. Let me say this. I know the truth, you know the truth, people out there know the truth and the Judiciary knows the truth, and that’s why President and his team are threatening the Judiciary “

Check 26:27 of the video

