Tribunal: Peter Obi Lawyers Suddenly Decided To Apply For The EU Report To Make Their Case -Barrister Jesutega Onokpasa

Barrister Jesutega Onokpasa, an All Progressive Congress (APC) Chieftain and Lawyer, has claimed that the lawyers representing Mr. Peter Obi have attempted to manipulate the European Union (EU) report to strengthen their case against President Bola Tinubu at the Tribunal. In an interview with TVC news, Barrister Onokpasa expressed his disagreement with the use of the EU report by Peter Obi’s legal team, as the report does not accuse the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of sabotaging the election process. He accused the media of attempting to alter the narrative surrounding the EU reports on the 2023 election.

He said, ”At the tribunal, Peter Obi’s lawyers suddenly decided to apply for the EU report to make their case. I don’t understand why Peter Obi lawyers will demand for the report to be used in court. Because the report from top to bottom did not accuse INEC of rigging the election. Let us get these facts clear, the reports does not accuse the APC of rigging the election, the reports did not accuse Bola Tinubu of rigging the election. So where the media has gotten that idea from that these reports is damning is what I don’t understand.”

During the tribunal proceedings, Peter Obi’s lawyers unexpectedly requested the inclusion of the EU report as evidence to support their case. Barrister Onokpasa questioned the reasoning behind this move, stating that the report does not contain any accusations of INEC rigging the election or implicating the APC or Bola Tinubu. He expressed his confusion regarding the media’s portrayal of the report as damning evidence.

Barrister Onokpasa clarified that the EU report neither implicates INEC nor accuses the APC or Bola Tinubu of rigging the election. He emphasized the need for clear understanding, asserting that the report does not support the claims being made against the mentioned parties. His remarks indicate his disbelief at the media’s interpretation of the EU report and their attempt to alter the perception of its contents.

By highlighting that the EU report does not incriminate any of the parties involved, Barrister Onokpasa indirectly implies that the attempts made by Peter Obi’s legal team to use the report in court are misguided. He suggests that the lawyers may be misinterpreting or misrepresenting the findings of the report to further their case against President Bola Tinubu. Barrister Onokpasa’s statements aim to clarify the facts surrounding the EU report and to counter the media’s portrayal of its implications.

