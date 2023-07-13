Tribunal: Peter Obi is under huge pressure to withdraw his Case- Yunusa Tanko

Dr Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign council in the 2023 general election, has made a claim regarding pressure being mounted on Mr Peter Obi to withdraw his petition from the presidential election court. In the recent election, both Mr Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar had filed petitions at the tribunal, seeking to invalidate the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed.

During an exclusive interview with Central TV Africa, Dr Tanko asserted that Mr Peter Obi remains committed to pursuing his case until its logical conclusion. He emphasized that Mr Peter Obi, being a true democrat, will not yield to any tactics employed against him. Dr Tanko expressed confidence that Mr Peter Obi will abide by the rules and regulations of the law, as he is a firm believer in democratic principles. It is for this reason that he has chosen to present his case before the court and is prepared to go through the entire legal process.

Despite his unwavering determination, Mr Peter Obi is reportedly facing immense pressure to withdraw his petition. The nature of this pressure, however, was not specified. The statement made by Dr Tanko does not delve into the reasons behind the mounting pressure, leaving room for speculation. Nonetheless, the implication is that there are forces attempting to sway Mr Peter Obi from his pursuit of justice.

“I can assure you that Mr Peter Obi is a true democrat and he will follow the rules and regulations of the law. And because he is a true democrat, that is why he is in court and he is ready to follow all the process. Peter Obi is under enormous pressure to withdraw his case”.

Dr Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign council, has asserted that Mr Peter Obi will persist in his legal battle until the end. Mr Obi’s commitment to democratic principles and adherence to the law is cited as the driving force behind his refusal to succumb to any external pressures. While the specifics of the pressure remain undisclosed, it is evident that Mr Peter Obi is currently under significant pressure to withdraw his petition from the presidential election court.

