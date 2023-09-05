Tribunal: People May Not Go Out To Vote Again If Judiciary Does Not Handle The Case Properly – Alaba Yusuf

As Nigerians eagerly anticipate the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, scheduled for September 6, 2023, in response to petitions filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as well as the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Alaba Yusuf, a notable member of the People’s Democratic Party, has voiced concerns about the potential consequences of the judgment on public perception and voter turnout in future elections.

Alaba Yusuf has expressed his view that the proper handling of the judgment by the judiciary is critical. He has emphasized that if the judiciary fails to deliver a judgment that is perceived as just and fair by the public, it may have a detrimental impact on voter participation in subsequent elections.

One key factor he stated was the disappointment faced by voters during the 2023 presidential election. Many voters had high hopes for the use of BVAS (Biometric Voter Accreditation System) and the electronic transmission of results, which did not function as expected. This disappointment, according to Alaba Yusuf, could lead to a loss of trust in the electoral process. Alaba Yusuf’s argument centers on the judiciary’s role in restoring confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He believes that a proper and just judgment from the tribunal is essential for rebuilding trust in INEC and the electoral system. Alaba Yusuf’s statements reflect the concern that if the judiciary does not handle the judgment appropriately, it could further erode public trust in the electoral process and potentially lead to reduced voter turnout in future elections.

Hear him: “if the judiciary does not handle this properly, people may not go out to vote”.

