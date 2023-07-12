Tribunal: PDP & Gov Mbah Object To Gov Mbah’s NYSC Certificate Tendered At The Tribunal.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, today objected to the NYSC discharge certificate, belonging to Gov Mbah, which was rendered at the tribunal earlier today by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

When the the witness of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mr Emmanuel Damis, came into the petition box to tender the NYSC Certificate, counsel to Gov Mbah, Mr Wole Olanipekun, SAN and that of the the PDP objected to the tendering of certificate and refused the counsel to the petitioner, Eyitayo Fatogun, to re examine the witness.

Despite the objection, the INEC witness then tendered Mr Mbah’s certificates which he submitted alongside his governorship nomination form to the Tribunal.

The counsel to the PDP and Gov Peter Mbah objected to the evidence that was presented by the INEC on the grounds that a witness must first swear to a witness deposition on oath, citing several authorities to back up their argument, Premium Times Nigeria reported.

According to INEC witness, the documents with him are Form EC9 and all the attachments, for the PDP governorship candidate in Enugu State.

On the other the hand, the Labour Party Governorship Candidate in Enugu State, Mr Chijioke Edeoga applied to tender the document INEC presented as exhibit and the court agreed and admitted the document as Labour Party’s evidence.

On the other hand, during the cross examination of the witness by the PDP’s counsel, Alex Iziyon, on the membership register of the LP submitted to the commission before the election, Mr Damis could not identify Mr Edeoga’s name, because Isiuzo LGA was not found in the list.

It should be recalled that the Labour Party and its Governorship Candidate in Enugu State, Mr Edeoga are asking the tribunal to disqualify Mr Mba for allegedly forging his NYSC certificate.

